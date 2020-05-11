OKC police officer, musician reunite after viral video one year later

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly one year after an Oklahoma City police officer was praised for the way he handled a noise complaint, he got to see the same musician on the streets once again.

In April of 2019, Oklahoma City dispatchers received a call about a noise complaint in south Oklahoma City.

When Oklahoma City Officer Nate Ross arrived at the scene, he found a man playing the drums along the side of the road.

Authorities say Officer Ross chatted with the musician, saying that someone had complained about the music being too loud.

What he did next captured the attention of passersby.

Officer Ross used to play the drums, so he sat down and showed off his skills.

Now, a year later, Ross ran into the same musician and once again used the opportunity to pick up the sticks!

“Got to see my friends again, almost a year exactly from our first meeting at SW 29/May! This time on NW 3/Penn! Yesterday was a good day. These are top notch musicians, and even better people! As soon as I got outta the car, got a huge smile and hug from all of em,” he said. “God I love my job. I get to work with people like this every now and then and it is a reminder of how awesome the citizens of OKC really are! Y’all keep it up, hopefully y’all’s band gets so good you move into a mansion on a beach somewhere and I get to see y’all from my couch on TV! Stay safe and stay blessed guys!”