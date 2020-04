OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say more officers will be wearing masks in the upcoming days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says it is not mandatory for officers at all times, but rather in certain situations.

However, an officer can decide if he/she would like to wear one at all times.

“The use of masks is not only for officer safety, but for the safety of the public as well,” said the department.