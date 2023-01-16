OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Officials say one person is dead following a police chase in Oklahoma City.

On Monday afternoon, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department attempted to pull over a truck but the driver refused to stop.

As the chase winded toward downtown Oklahoma City, authorities say they had to act quickly in order to protect the public.

“It was headed toward the MLK parade that was going on. We simply cannot allow a car to plow through a parade. So at that point, the decision was made to end the pursuit right there because there was simply going to be too great of risk for loss of life,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKC officers at the end of pursuit that ended in a crash

Officers were able to perform a tactical maneuver, which caused the truck to roll several times. The truck came to rest in the median near Oklahoma Blvd. and Dewey.

“We engaged in a tactical vehicle intervention, a TVI. The car rolled and came to a rest as you can see behind me. Members of our tactical unit were downtown, quickly responded to the scene and found the driver deceased,” Knight said.

At this point, it is still unclear what caused the driver’s death.

Authorities say it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.