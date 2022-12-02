OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What a shopping spree! 25 deserving kids were matched with 25 Oklahoma City Police officers for the department’s annual Shop with a Cop program.

“This means so much to me!” said Elizabeth Harjo, who was one of the lucky Oklahoma City Public School students to have done so well in school this year, she was chosen to shop with her new, favorite officer. “She’s really nice!” she said. “I’ve got a bunch of stuff! I’ve got chalk for my sisters, I got a lava lamp for me, I got all types of stuff.”

Kaesin English put a bike in his basket! “My birthday was a couple of weeks ago, so this is like a late birthday gift.” But Kaesin is also bringing home Christmas to his family this year. “I got some pants for my mom, and we’re trying to find some more stuff.”

The kids and their shopping buddies with badges meandered through each aisle, on a quest for everything from Nerf guns to necessities.

One boy is seen in the video at the top of this story choosing to buy two pairs of shoes – one pair that will fit now, and a larger pair for next year.

When it came to clothes, many kids generously shopped for loved ones. One girl chose a coat for her father. “Now, what size? Is he bigger than me?” an officer says to the girl. “I don’t really know what size he is.” The officer helped her figure out that a size large would probably be best.

“It’s very rewarding, it’s exciting, it’s the fun part of our job that we really like,” said Captain Michelle Henderson.

Especially rewarding is what kids like Kaesin think of police officers.

“They’re cool. I want to be one when I grow up,” Kaesin said. The officer standing next to him nodded and said, “That’s what I’m talking about.”

After shopping, the kids also got to wrap the presents and have pizza with the officers.

Shop with a Cop is funded by sponsors. This year’s sponsors include Academy, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Geico and Valliance Bank.