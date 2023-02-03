OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.

Mitchell, 26, was booked into the jail on Jan. 27 by OKCPD for being a bicycle rider failing to obey traffic laws, in addition to a prior misdemeanor warrant from Garfield County.

“Mitchell was initially stopped by the arresting officer for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road,” said OKCPD.

Now, OKCPD has released two videos – dash camera and body camera – of the interaction between Mitchell and the arresting officer.

Jail officials said Mitchell was found attempting suicide inside his cell in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

Isiah’s brother Aaron Mitchell told KFOR he doesn’t believe his brother would take his own life.

The State Medical Examiner’s summary report lists suicide as Mitchell’s cause of death.