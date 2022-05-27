OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department have arrested two people in a wild police chase where shots were fired at officers.

Around 1:15 a.m., Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over driver Devin Johnson on traffic violations near N.W. 10th and May Ave.

“The officer went back to his vehicle and determined this driver had a criminal history,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

During the stop, Johnson allegedly admitted to officers that he had a gun in his possession.

Devin Johnson

Officials say the suspect initially complied when the officer returned to his patrol car. When the officer found out the suspect had outstanding warrants, the officer called for backup.

As additional units arrived on the scene, the suspect took off and led officers on a chase.

“Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired from the driver of the suspect vehicle towards officers. The pursuit continued down around 22nd and Kentucky,” said Sgt. Robertson.

Authorities say no officers were injured, but one police cruiser was hit.

Portia Offiah

When the suspect reached 24th and Kentucky, investigators say the suspect got into another vehicle with a female driver and took off again. Police said the woman, Portia Offiah, was Johnson’s girlfriend.

Around N.W. 1st and Klein, police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

“Both individuals were, male suspect was taken into custody; female suspect it was quickly determined she was known to the suspect,” said Robertson.

Johnson faces a laundry list of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.