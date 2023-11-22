OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage and body camera video Wednesday from a deadly officer-involved shooting November 9.

The shooting took place at an apartment building off 12th and Lottie in northeast Oklahoma City. The videos show what led up to the shooting that killed Azjaynee Owens-Bey.

In the footage, Owens-Bey can be seen holding a gun to the head of someone inside an elevator.

“He was aggressive approaching several people at the apartment building and pointing a gun at him,” said Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Captain.

Then, Owens-Bey can be seen leaving the elevator and pointing a gun at someone standing in the lobby.

After that, he walked outside and pointed the gun at people and pets standing by the front doors.

“When officers arrived at the scene the armed suspect was in the parking lot and refused to put down the gun,” said Littlejohn.

Body camera footage from MSgt. Daniel Higginbottom, who arrived first on the scene, shows Owens-Bey holding the gun over his head as he walked back inside the building.

“He’s got three people at gun point,” said Higginbottom through his body camera. “Put the gun down. Put the gun down.”

Owens-Bey went back into the building and police followed close behind him.

“He points that gun at me, I mean, we’re going,” said Higginbottom.

Despite repeated requests for Owens-Bey to put the gun down, he continued to flash the gun, pointing it at police.

Higginbottom fired three shots at the man, who was not hit as he ran and hid behind a vending machine.

“He’s behind the coke machine right here,” said Higginbottom.

Owens-Bey fired one shot at police before placing the gun on the ground.

When he attempted to pick the gun back up, Higginbottom fired seven shots, hitting and killing Owens-Bey.

Owens-Bey died at the scene. Higginbottom was placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Police said the investigation is currently in its early stages.