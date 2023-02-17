OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – We first learned from the Oklahoma City Police responding to a accidental shooting at 700 Colcord Drive.

Police officials said at that time a transient tried to put a gun in his waistband and the gun discharged shooting the individual in the groin. The individual has been transported to a local hospital.

Now we are learning that the gunshot wound was not accidental and the shooting was by another transient.

No further word on the individuals condition.

Police are still investigating.