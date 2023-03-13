OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to an incident Monday evening that left at least four people injured.

According to police, the incident took place at a local mental health clinic where a patient allegedly attacked employees. The responding officer and the patient got into a physical altercation when the patient attempted to grab the officer’s gun and it discharged.

Officials say the bullet grazed the officer’s leg, but the wound is not considered serious.

According to police, the suspect was not injured and has been taken into custody.

As of now, authorities say three employees were injured during the incident and at least one was taken to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.