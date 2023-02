OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say they are responding to a shooting near NE 50th and North MLK Avenue.

Police officials confirm the victim is alert and conscious but not being cooperative. The individual has been transported to a hospital.

Oklahoma City PIO says they are looking for the suspect using K-9 units.

No further details have been released at this time.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.