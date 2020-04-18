Live Now
OKC police search for robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking community members for help locating a robbery suspect.

Police officials released a photo of the suspect on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City robbery suspect

“This guy was involved in a robbery of an individual near NW 12th and Penn,” the Facebook post states.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

