OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Four people were arrested and now police are searching for remaining suspects after an ATM theft led to a crash on Thursday morning.

“It makes me sad,” said Saent Izuierdo, owner of Whatchamacallit Tools.

Police said a group of thieves took over 7-Eleven near Southwest 59th Street and Kentucky with sledgehammers.

“It’s crazy, I mean, it blows my mind, but it doesn’t surprise me,” said Izuierdo.

It’s a feeling Izuierdo knows all too well; he shared a video with News 4 showing someone attempting to steal more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from his business just last month, painting a picture of what he said happens all the time in that area.

“I was not surprised. You know, this is the daily deal over here on these streets, on 59th is becoming very, very dangerous,” said Izuierdo.

The suspects drove away in several different vehicles, one of the drivers crashed into a power pole near Southwest 89th and Western.

Police said they found the ATM in the back, dented up from the sledgehammers.

The thieves didn’t get away with any money, but longtime customers hate to see what happened.

“I go to a 7-Eleven every day. It’s crazy. I know every one of those workers. They’re all good people,” said Shane Williams, a customer.

Police chased another driver to a motel near MLK and Reno, but said the driver took off running.