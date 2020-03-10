OKC Police search for suspects in deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead and police say they have no suspects after a shooting Monday night.

It happened at an apartment complex near NE 36th and Hiawassee.

It was just before 6:30 Monday night when officers were called to the scene.

911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

“We know that there were a number of rounds shot, many rounds that were fired out there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There were several calls from the public.”

Oklahoma City Police arrived on scene to find 22-year-old Frederick Stutson in critical condition – but no suspects – or clues.

“It’s unclear what precipitated this, what motivated this shooting,” Knight said.

Stutson was rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

Police say in the midst of all the gunfire, no one else was hurt.

“Any time you’ve got a crowded area like an apartment complex and you’ve got a number of bullets firing around like that, it creates a very dangerous situation and though it’s terrible that one person lost their life out there it’s very fortunate that more people weren’t hit,” Knight said.

If you have any information that could help police, call the homicide tip line, 297-1200.