OKC police searching for metro couple who face 52 felony child sex abuse charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma City police, a metro married couple is on the run, facing more than 50 felony sex abuse charges involving a child.

OKCPD says a warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Robert Inman and 28-year-old Matthew Inman of Oklahoma City.

“We just thought they were taking a little vacation,” the suspects’ family member told KFOR.

KFOR showed up at the Inmans’ last known address Wednesday when a man, claiming to be a family member, says he thought he was temporarily house-sitting.

“The detectives said they’ve been in Florida,” the family member said.

Wednesday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney signed off on 52 counts against the couple, including indecent or lewd acts with a minor, forcible sodomy and child pornography.

According to detectives, the abuse had been happening for years.

“The crimes stem back to when this child was just four years old.” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police say they made several visits to the Inman home over the summer, finding “content on a cell phone” and a “sex toy”.

According to a police report, Matthew and Robert were home at the time, so officers interviewed them.

A family member told KFOR on camera the two haven’t been home in months, but then changed his story.

“They just left, and the son just told us to come here and stay here at his house,” the family member said.

“You didn’t know there was this alleged sexual assault going on?” KFOR reporter Peyton Yager asked.

“No,” the family member said. “We did not. I am sorry.”

Robert and Matthew Inman each face a $1 million bond when arrested.

