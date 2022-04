OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a missing Texas teenager.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released information about 15-year-old Natalie Cramer.

Cramer has been reported missing out of North Richland Hills, Texas.

Officials say she is considered missing and endangered, and say she may be in the Oklahoma City area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.