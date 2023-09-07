OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a suspect following a car chase on Thursday.

According to OKCPD, officers were set up near SW 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave just after midnight on Thursday when a pursuit began.

During the chase, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran. Police started searching and even used their helicopter to find the suspect.

Officials say officers found a rifle while searching the suspect’s vehicle.

As of now, the suspect has not been caught.