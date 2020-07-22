OKC police searching for suspect in hit-and-run; pedestrian in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released a photo of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run this week that left one person in critical condition.
Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported hit and run near N.W. 122nd and Western Ave.
Police say the pedestrian’s backpack got hooked on the vehicle’s mirror during the incident.
The suspect handed the backpack to a passerby, who had stopped to render aid. The suspect then got back into his car and drove away.
Police posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook, saying he was wearing a yellow shirt and his silver Honda Accord has extensive damage to the right side.
Investigators are currently following up on all possible leads on the suspect’s license plate. Because charges have not yet been filed, or an arrest made in the case, the tag has been redacted in the post.
The victim is currently in critical condition, and not expected to survive his injuries.
If you recognize the man or his Honda, call Crime Stoppers 405/235-7300 or leave a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.
