OKC police searching for woman accused of breaking restaurant’s computer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman accused of knocking over a $1,400 computer in a restaurant, breaking it.

According to Oklahoma City police, a GrubHub driver, possibly with the first name Katlin or Kaitlyn, became very angry inside the Seafood Party restaurant on North Classen.

Video surveillance posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the woman knock over a $1,400 computer to the floor, causing it to break.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.