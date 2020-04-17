1  of  2
Live Now
Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives update on coronavirus response KFOR Noon News

OKC police searching for woman accused of breaking restaurant’s computer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman accused of knocking over a $1,400 computer in a restaurant, breaking it.

According to Oklahoma City police, a GrubHub driver, possibly with the first name Katlin or Kaitlyn, became very angry inside the Seafood Party restaurant on North Classen.

Video surveillance posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the woman knock over a $1,400 computer to the floor, causing it to break.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter