OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a hit and run suspect.

Authorities say around 10:30 Monday evening, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of I-240 and South May Avenue.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a traumatic brain injury and is not expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public to help locate this suspect. Your tip to Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward. Call 405-235-7300.