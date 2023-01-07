OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.

Police officials say the call happened around 9:00 a.m. yesterday morning near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane with reports saying several people had been shot and the shooter was hiding inside the home. The report turned into a “swatting” incident and was totally fake.

Police confirm they are now investigating where that call came from.

This is a developing story.