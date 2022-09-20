Oklahoma City FBI warns of increased cyber security scams; Here’s how to protect yourself

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are warning Oklahomans about the dangers of social media following a recent scam.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning residents about a new scam that is making the rounds.

In this scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim through their social media pages. The suspect will then use that information to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble.

Officials say the suspect will then extort money from the victim.

If you believe you’ve been the target of this type of crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.