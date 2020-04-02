OKC Pride Alliance: 2020 Pride Week and Festival rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Pride Alliance board has decided to reschedule the 2020 Pride Week and Festival in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The new dates for the festival are September 4-6.

Board officials say they are working with the city, sponsors and everyone involved to secure these specific dates.

The OKC Pride Alliance and the annual Pride Week and Festival are completely volunteer-run.

Courtesy: OKC Pride Alliance

Courtesy: OKC Pride Alliance

Courtesy: OKC Pride Alliance

“The safety of volunteers and the community are a priority to the organization, which helped guide this decision,” said OKC Pride Alliance officials.

“A lot of things are uncertain right now, but one thing we know for sure is the LGBTQ+ community is always determined and resilient in the face of a challenge. This time also serves as a reminder of how we can love and support one-another a little bit more than perhaps we were before we felt the impacts of a pandemic.” said Hannah Royce, board president of the OKC Pride Alliance.

OKC Pride Alliance has partnered with Freedom Oklahoma to create the Community Connection Hub in an effort to provide support and resources.

“The Hub” is a program that aims to keep the LGBTQ+ community connected during these times of social distancing and isolation.

In addition to working with Freedom Oklahoma on “The Hub,” the OKC Pride Alliance board is working to create a Virtual QueerFest June 15-21 – the previous dates of OKC Pride Week 2020.

The virtual event will feature digital drag performances, live streams from local musicians, Zoom panels + discussions, regional queer creatives Zoom meetups, digital art prompts, and other online opportunities.