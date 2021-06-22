OKC Pride Alliance Festival returns after one year hiatus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Pride Alliance Festival will be held in Oklahoma City’s downtown this week, an event that reflects growing LGBTQ awareness and acceptance throughout our society.

Pride Fest will be celebrated from June 25 to June 27 at Scissortail Park.

The weekend-long event will feature live performances. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the downtown area.

Pride Fest parade

Musician Greyson Chance and OKC Pride Alliance President Hannah Royce spoke with KFOR on Tuesday about the upcoming celebration.

Go to www.okcpridealliance.org for the parade route and all other information about Pride Fest.

