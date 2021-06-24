OKC Pridefest and Festival of the Arts held simultaneously downtown this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two massive events are overlapping this weekend in downtown Oklahoma City – the OKC Festival of the Arts and OKC Pridefest.

“We expect attendance to be pretty large, especially after 2019,” said Hannah Royce, Oklahoma City Pride Alliance President.

“On an average year, we see about 100,000 people each year, and I think we’ll see more than that this year,” said Seth Lewis, Festival of the Arts Director.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to hit the streets of downtown Oklahoma City over the weekend.

“We are so excited to be right in the middle of downtown,” Lewis said.

“We’ve got several units in the department, several off-duty officers coming to help with that. They’ll be here around the arts festival area and then the area where Pride is gonna go on, like the parade and the concert,” said Lt. Michael Roof with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKC Festival of the Arts

The Festival of the Arts is already in full swing at Bicentennial Park, and Pridefest kicks off Friday night at Scissortail.

To help with the crowds, the Embark streetcar is offering free rides all weekend, as well as some other options.

“Relax Park is going to be doing a shuttle. They have upwards of 3,500 parking spots available over on Western,” Royce said.

Oklahoma City police are ready to go with extra officers on hand.

“We actually have our regular on-duty guys that patrol the Bricktown and downtown area. They’ll be out here on bicycles,” Roof said. “Then on the weekend, we’ll actually have a little bit more coverage and some overtime officers.”

Both events are set to welcome Oklahomans back together.

“We will have an extraordinary amount of help and hands on deck to keep our community safe in the ways that we know how to do best,” Royce said.

The arts festival will be going on each day wrapping up at 6 p.m. Sunday. While Pridefest kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and goes until 4 p.m. Sunday.