OKC Public Schools ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists named

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools personnel have announced the 2020 Teacher of the Year finalists.

The finalists include the following teachers:

Michelle Cheney, Kaiser Elementary, 3rd Grade Teacher

Leslie Davis, Cleveland Elementary, 1st Grade Teacher

Amanda Girdler, Taft Middle School, 5th Grade Math and Science Teacher

Mary (Katy) Hamilton, Johnson Pre-K Center, SPED Pre-K Teacher

Danielle Hubble, Wheeler Middle School, SPED English Language Arts Teacher

Laura Hughes, Heronville Elementary, Pre-K Teacher

Lee Peacock Jones, Van Buren Elementary, Library Media Specialist

Angela Peake, Coolidge Elementary, SPED/ID Teacher

Jennifer Sinclair, Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary, Kindergarten Teacher

Each finalist will be recognized during the Stars of Education celebration on May 7 at the Historic Oklahoma Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein, in Oklahoma City.

The Teacher of the Year will be named during the ceremony.

Also during the ceremony, finalists will receive over $7,000 in combined cash awards from The Foundation for OKCPS during the ceremony.

The selection process for Teacher of the Year began this past fall when each school in the district selected a candidate for the award.

The candidates were anonymously evaluated according to specific criteria by a committee comprised of OKCPS educators and administrators.

“These nine educators were selected because of their extraordinary efforts to impact and improve the lives of our students. The hard work they display hasn’t gone unnoticed and I am so honored to celebrate and recognize these amazing individuals for their commitment to the teaching profession and the students of OKCPS,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent of Schools.

The selection committee will now start reviewing video of the nine candidates filmed in their classroom setting. The committee will also conduct personal interviews to determine the winner.

The OKCPS Teacher of the Year has gone on to be named the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year three times since 2000. Those teachers include Talita DeNegri in 2001, Robyn Hilger in 2006 and Heather Sparks in 2009.

Christina Kirk, an 8th grade English Language Arts and AVID teacher, was named the OKCPS Teacher of the Year last year.