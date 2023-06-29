OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Oklahoma man is now locked up after being accused in a violent string of purse snatchings. In one case, police said the suspect robbed a woman as she was walking into church.

Lynn Rodgers still doesn’t understand how her purse got snatched from her without seeing, hearing, or sensing any danger.

“My first thought was no way you’ve got to be kidding me you know, I didn’t even know he was in the parking lot, he just runs right behind me and grabs my purse and takes off,” Rodgers said.

Rogers was running late to choir rehearsal when police said William Lazarus grabbed her bag, just as she was walking into church. Rogers said her first instinct was to run after him.

“I just took off after him across the street, my plan was to kick him ya know, knock him down and grab my purse and run,” explained Rogers.

Within the next hour, police said Lazarus stole purses from two more women as they were walking in downtown OKC, eventually an officer saw Lazarus riding a skateboard.

“We chased him for several blocks through two parking garages and down the city streets here at downtown until we got him into custody,” stated LT Jeff Cooper.

Rogers told News 4 knowing Lazarus will have to face the consequences has helped her move forward, and she’s also counting her blessings.

“Silver lining was I’m okay you know I really don’t think he wanted to hurt me he just needed some money, if he would have just asked me I probably would have given him some money,” expressed Rogers.

Rogers suffered a minor scrape when she fell while trying to chase the suspect, but she said she’s glad it was her and not a member of her chorus group.