OKC Rattlesnake & Venom Museum seeking donations to support animals during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Rattlesnake and Venom Museum is seeking help from the public to support animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an entirely donations-based museum, staff say donations keep the animals fed, rent the museum space, and keep the lights and heat on.

The museum has experienced a rapid drop in visits since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

“No visits means no donations, and no donations means no new funds with which to feed our snakes. We’ve estimated that in one year, it costs us $2600 in mice, $700 in rats, and $300 in rabbits just to feed the snakes we have on exhibit,” said the museum on Facebook.

So, the museum is aiming for a minimum of $1,000 to cover food expenses for animals for a three to four month period.

“We continue to hope that things will return to normal by May or June, when we would typically expect visitor donations to keep us afloat. The more we raise now, the better and longer we are able to weather this storm,” said museum officials. “We are incredibly grateful to all of our visitors and supporters, past and future, and to all of the followers of our Facebook page. Each like, share, and comment we receive tells us we are on the right track – that we are meeting our goal of providing education and entertainment for all of you, while also providing a safe space for these animals to live out the rest of their lives in peace.”

The museum owner’s daughter started a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate.