OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City was awarded a grant to reduce fatalities on city streets.

The City of Oklahoma City received an $800,000 Action Plan Grant this week from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officials say the grant will fund a detailed plan to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries people on Oklahoma City roads.

“Everyone deserves safe streets and sidewalks, regardless of where you live in Oklahoma City,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “Our plan will prioritize accessibility in street design for people of all abilities.”

Between 2016 and 2020, there were 402 vehicle-involved fatalities on Oklahoma City streets.

“Roadway deaths are preventable,” said Planning Director Geoff Butler. “Among other things, the Vision Zero Action Plan will identify our most dangerous streets and recommend strategies and design improvements to make them safer.”