VALLEY BROOK, Okla. (KFOR) — Getting a speeding ticket is never fun, but for one Oklahoma City man, the problems just wouldn’t end.

He paid the ticket back in August, but was still getting calls saying he hadn’t, so he called News 4 for help.

Arcy Hicks had the receipts to prove he paid it, but his ticket troubles continued, until we stepped in.

“I paid one payment of $240; That’s what they told me I owed,” Arcy Hicks said.

A traffic ticket turned into a months long headache for Arcy Hicks.

“And ever since then, for the past two and a half months, they’ve been calling me, harassing me,” Hicks said.

Months after paying off the ticket, calls kept coming in. Hicks has the receipts showing he paid his ticket, but it hasn’t helped.

“The court clerk just keep blowing it off,” Hicks said. “They put me on hold for a long amount of times, then said “well, I have your receipt right here. We’ll get it taken care of.” And it just continues.”

That’s when he decided to ask News 4 for help. We went down to the Valley Brook Court Clerks Office to see what was going on. It turns out Hicks paid his ticket, and on time.

However, the clerk said a system change in August could have caused his paperwork to get lost in the shuffle.

According to the system now, Hicks doesn’t owe anything, and he is hoping it is finally put to rest.

Hicks thanked us for stepping in, helping him out and making things happen. We will remain in contact with Hicks to make sure he doesn’t receive anymore phone calls.