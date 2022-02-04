OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a wild ride for Oklahoma these past 48 hours, and it’s leaving quite a mess in Oklahoma City.

That’s why residents are helping clean up.

“Last year surprised me,” said Kevin Wallace. “But now this year, it’s just the way it is here.”

Kevin Wallace told KFOR he’s been cleaning up winter aftermath across the metro, and he’s been doing it for more than two decades,

Wallace used his Cadillac Escalade and a plow he purchased five years ago to clean up downtown Oklahoma City.

A community member clearing snow.

OKC received more than six inches of snow in the past 48 hours.

“It needs to be done, and you know?” said Wallace. “So, people can get around, get to the grocery stores and food banks and live their lives.

Helping others is his​ motivation, which is valid for Oklahoma City resident Ryan ​Andrews.

“We’ve got a lot of people who walk on these sidewalks passing through,” said Andrews. “We’ve got a lot of friends who are having to live in the snow because they live on the streets.”

Andrews told KFOR he’s braving the cold weather for people in need. Wallace said he wouldn’t stop helping despite his recent health scare.

“I was diagnosed with tongue and neck cancer, and I’m in my third week of treatment. I got seven weeks to do it,” said Wallace. “You could always be worse, always somebody worse off than me.”

Wallace told KFOR he recently purchased a new plow to prepare for a future winter system.