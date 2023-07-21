OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The decision for a new arena for the Thunder and countless concerts is going to be in the hands of Oklahoma City residents.

Mayor David Holt unveiled his plan during today’s state of the city address and says it could be put to voters by the end of the year.

There are mixed feelings for the people we spoke to. Some pointed out the Thunder left Seattle because they couldn’t get a new arena and don’t want history to repeat itself. While others worry there’s a better way to use the money.

The Thunder still have a few years left on their current deal with the Paycom Center, but Mayor Holt says the arena has fallen behind the teams.

At around $200 million, it is the second cheapest arena in the NBA and the smallest arena in the NBA.

“I know that sounds like a lot of money, but to give you some sense of perspective, the most recent NBA arena to open was Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019 and it cost $1.4 billion,” Mayor Holt said.

Fans are on board for a new arena if that’s what it takes to keep the Thunder.

“If there’s an opportunity for collaboration with the city and the Thunder Organization so we don’t become a Seattle or the Supersonics left because of a stadium issue,” Eric Chase, Oklahoma City resident said. “I think we have to definitely upgrade our facilities.”

However, some aren’t 100% on board with a new arena.

“I don’t really see the need for building another huge building and taking a bunch of taxpayer money,” Mikayla Lynn Higgins, Oklahoma City resident said.

While she understands the pros that could come with building a new arena, Higgins believes the money should be spent elsewhere.

“Especially when you look at the housing crisis that Oklahoma City is personally facing; I feel like we could allocate some more money, revitalize these centers in ways, and also add more structures that would help with alleviating some of the issues,” Higgins said.

The big question for a lot of people is, where will it go? Right now, we don’t know, but we could find out when Mayor Holt presents his plan to city council in the coming weeks.