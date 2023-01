OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who are still in the spirit of giving after the holidays are donating evergreen trees left over from the holidays in an annual giveaway provided by Social Greenery Potted Christmas Trees are being planted across the metro area.

The group teamed up with OKC Beautiful to distribute trees to community members. This is the fourth year the partnership and more than 500 trees have been planted throughout the community.