OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, Oklahoma City city councilors passed an emergency ordinance that will lead to fines for dog owners if they leave their dogs outside in cold weather for over 30 minutes.

“We were working about 38 animal cruelty cases, most of those cases are involving animals left out in the cold without shelter, food or water,” Jon Gary, OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent, said.

That was back on February 3 during Oklahoma’s most recent winter storm.

Wind chills were as low as four degrees at one point and the ground was covered in ice and snow.

“These temperatures are dangerous for pets,” Gary said during a press conference.

On Tuesday, the OKC City Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring dog owners to bring their dogs inside after 30 minutes when temperatures dip below 32 degrees, just in time for another round of winter weather predicted to hit Oklahoma on Thursday.

People who violate the ordinance could face up to $500 in fines.

“Thinking back on it, I wouldn’t call 32 extreme for Oklahoma,” JoBeth Hamon, Ward 6 councilor, told News 4 on Wednesday.

Dogs romping in the snow.

Hamon said she regrets voting for it. She told News 4 the vote happened so fast without being able to ask some key questions.

“Do we need to be adding this layer of work for staff to try to respond to these when, especially here, if the dog has been around here for a while, they probably…you know…32 is not make or break for them,” Hamon said.

The issue is also being considered at the state capitol.

“It’s important to remember our four legged friends,” Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, said.

Dollens filed a bill in the House last legislative session that, just like the city ordinance, could lead to a $500 fine for pet owners if their pets are left outside in extreme cold, heat or severe weather.

It didn’t pass last session, but could be heard in the House again this session.

“We talk a lot about the Oklahoma standard,” said Dollens. “We should also apply that Oklahoma Standard to our pets as well.”