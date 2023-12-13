OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The residents of Oklahoma City have spoken, voting in favor of a new arena 71% to 29%.

Plenty of people were still voicing their opinions as the results were coming in.

The people against saying the residents of Oklahoma City will feel the burden of this for years to come. The people in favor say this will do great things for the growth of the city as well as keeping the Thunder in town.

“Anything that we can do to maintain that energy and to just keep things moving forward to me is a win,” Mark Nance, in favor of the new arena said.

The excitement level is rising for those wanting a new arena, remembering what it was like decades ago before the city began to flourish.

“I do remember what Oklahoma City was like back in the days back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, and not that it was bad; it was a great place to live, but it has become so much more,” Nance said.

However, others are still not happy.

“It is objectively the worst arena deal in the United States,” Nick Singer, against the new arena said. “We are now on the hook for $1,000,000,000 arena while the Thunder ownership control all the major revenue streams, they get to benefit from it and they put in 5%. I just think Oklahoma City got a bad deal.”

He adds that money will be a big issue.

“We’re going to pay for it and people are going to realize months from now how much it’s really going to cost,” Singer added.

Nance went on to say that using the Thunder as a fall out piece wasn’t right.

“Absolutely not, no the Thunder were never leaving,” Singer said. “You know, unfortunately, the campaign decided to run it completely fear based, playing on Oklahoma City’s insecurities.”

Nevertheless, a new arena looks to be on the horizon.

“It’s time,” Nance said. “So, you know, let’s keep things moving forward. Let’s, you know, take the city as far as we can and make it be the best place to live.”

The next step will be for the election board to certify the results. After that, the Thunder is expected to officially commit to playing in Oklahoma City until 2050.

Clay Bennett, chairman for the Oklahoma City Thunder gave News 4 this statement:

“We are deeply grateful for the confidence and pride our citizens have expressed in the future of our city. We also appreciate Mayor David Holt for his leadership and relentless passion to elevate Oklahoma City at all levels.

“With this project we will be doing more than just building a world-class sports and entertainment complex, we will be propelling Oklahoma City toward the next generation. This new home for the Thunder will serve as an iconic centerpiece of our vibrant and modern downtown and continue to represent the values of our city and its people.

“As we take the next step in this historic journey, I am particularly grateful and energized by what this means for our city’s young people and the Oklahoma City they will lead and enjoy over the coming decades.”