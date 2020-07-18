OKC residents still debating mask mandate after city council passes ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the Oklahoma City Council voted to make masks mandatory in indoor public places, people for and against the ordinance are still speaking out.

Angel Meyers is worried that a mask mandate is a freedom being taken away.

“If we give in to one discretion on this, how many more things can they take from us? I feel like, ‘Okay it’s just a mask.’ It’s not just a mask, it’s just one of many things that could start happening,” she said.

Others encouraged people to follow the mandate.

“We want everyone to stay safe and please just follow the guidelines, just wear a mask, it’s not that hard,” Skyy Jones said.

“I understand people want to express their voice, but right now the time is everybody needs to be wearing a mask to save lives, so we can combat this and have a future,” another supporter of mask-wearing, said.

The ordinance went into effect immediately after it was passed on Friday. It will be in effect until Sept. 8. Among the exemptions are children age 10 and under. Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, says data shows wearing a mask will reduce the chance of the virus spreading between people.

“In the absence of anything to prevent the spread of the virus and no vaccine, we’re left with public health measures. So the three we’re promoting the most – physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask,” he said.

There are fake mask exemption cards circulating through social media. The Department of Justice says they’re not legitimate.

“People are carrying around these cards that say it’s a medical exemption from wearing a mask. They’re bogus,” Bratzler said.