“I understand people want to express their voice, but right now the time is everybody needs to be wearing a mask to save lives, so we can combat this and have a future,” another supporter of mask-wearing, said.
The ordinance went into effect immediately after it was passed on Friday. It will be in effect until Sept. 8. Among the exemptions are children age 10 and under.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, says data shows wearing a mask will reduce the chance of the virus spreading between people.
There are fake mask exemption cards circulating through social media. The Department of Justice says they’re not legitimate.
If police see a mask violation, they will encourage the person to voluntarily put one on or to leave the indoor location. If the person refuses, the first and second offenses are $9. The third offense is $100.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
Latest Stories
- ‘In Your Corner’ & OKCPD team up to inform metro seniors about COVID-19 scams
- OKC residents still debating mask mandate after city council passes ordinance
- Typical Summer weather pattern. Lots of heat, humidity and scattered t’storm chances.
- US attorney requests DHS investigation after video shows masked, camouflaged federal authorities arresting protesters in Portland
- EMSA maintains heat alert as more people suffer sickness from heat