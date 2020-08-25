OKC residents to receive free landfill day to get rid of extra junk, debris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is offering community members a free landfill day so they can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris at no cost.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to a city news release.

Oklahoma City residents can drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle or pickup, up to one ton, and one trailer, up to 16 feet long, at the following landfills:

• East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (NE 36th Street east of Sooner Road, south side of the street)

• Southeast OKC Landfill – 7001 S Bryant Ave.

• Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 SW 15th Street

• Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Blvd. in Spencer (construction and demolition materials only)

“The City’s regular bulky waste rules apply to Free Landfill Day. Landfills will not accept household hazardous waste, tires, oils and toxins, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste, and any appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants,” the news release states.

Click here for information on the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, including a list of items Oklahoma City residents can dispose of at no extra cost.

Commercial waste haulers are restricted.

Residents are required to show either an original, current Oklahoma City trash bill (photocopies not accepted) or an e-bill as proof of residence.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or go to okc.gov/water for more information about Free Landfill Day.

RECENT HEADLINES: