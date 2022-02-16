OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City restaurant is gaining national attention as one of six recipients of the 2022 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award.

Florence’s Restaurant in northeast Oklahoma City will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“The America’s Classics Award is given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” James Beard Foundation

Florence Kemp has been bringing country cooking to Oklahoma City since 1952.

Kemp learned it all from the best: her mother, while growing up in Boley, Oklahoma, a town that was founded in the 19th century by Black pioneers.

Now, the tradition has reached its third generation. Florence’s daughter, Victoria, has joined her mother in the kitchen to keep that love alive.

Get caught on the news of the day with fresh headlines delivered to your morning inbox! Easy to sign-up! You can also sign-up for Breaking News Alerts!

Florence’s Restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Learn more about Florence’s Restaurant and the other America’s Classics Award winners at the James Beard Foundation website.