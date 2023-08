OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chopper 4 is on the scene of a semi-truck fire located on I-35.

Pilot Mason Dunn says the fire is slowly being brought under control after fire officials ran out of water and called for back-up.

Image courtesy McIntrye Law Chopper 4

Image courtesy McIntrye Law Chopper 4

Image courtesy McIntrye Law Chopper 4

The incident is located on I-35 Southbound just north of the I-44 Junction.

Southbound I-35 traffic is being diverted at Britton Rd.

Traffic is backed up for miles and those traveling will need to find an alternate route until traffic is cleared.

This story is developing.