OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather is expected on Thursday according to KFOR’s 4 Warn Storm Team, and Oklahoma City shelters are preparing in advance to open overflow space for those experiencing homelessness.

The following shelters will open with additional space for those in need of accommodations during severe weather:

The Salvation Army – The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Where: 1001 N Pennsylvania

Bus routes: 8, 7 and 38

Contact: 405-246-1100

City Care Night Shelter – The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Where: 532 N Villa

Bus routes: 8, 7, 38 and 9

Contact: 405-724-8439

City Rescue Mission – The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Where: 800 W California

Bus route: 12

Contact: 405-232-2709

According to City Rescue’s Twitter account, “City Rescue Mission has an additional 115 beds for cold weather overflow shelter in addition to our regular shelter beds. In addition to overnight shelter, clients and others seeking emergency shelter will be allowed to remain in the facility during the day.”

Homeless Alliance Day and Night Shelter

Where: 1724 NW 4

Day shelter hours: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Overnight shelter hours: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bus routes: 8, 7, 38 and 9

Contact: 405-415-8410

EMBARK will also provide bus routes between the winter shelters. A EMBARK special bus will provide overnight shelter transportation at Joe’s Addiction Coffee Shop and provide safe drop offs between the Homeless Alliance, Salvation Army, City Care and City Rescue Mission.