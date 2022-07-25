OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the largest school districts in Oklahoma is gearing up for the new school year while hosting teacher job fairs.

“We are ready,” said Crystal Raymond, with Oklahoma City Public Schools. “We’re excited to start a new school year.”

But not before holding hiring events two weeks before school starts.

The 2022 school year begins on Aug. 9 for OKCPS.

Raymond told KFOR that three out of 62 schools are in desperate need.

“We are getting where our staffing levels look pretty good, but there are a few schools we are still hiring for,” said Raymond.

Jefferson Middle School has 16 positions that need to be filled. F.D. Moon Middle has 13 empty roles.

Mary Golda Ross Middle has the most vacancies with 23 open positions.

Even with many missing teachers, Raymond said overcrowding wouldn’t be an issue.

“That’s why we’re trying to have these additional hiring fairs, specifically at those schools, so that we can be sure that we have enough teachers,” said Raymond.

All three middle schools will host job fairs for anyone interested in becoming a teacher, paraprofessional, school nurse, and counselor. The events will kick off at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“If you have a heart for kids, and you have a heart for teaching, then we would love to have you come out and talk to us,” said Raymond.

Job candidates are asked to have their resumes updated and be prepared to interview.

Interested individuals who cannot attend can apply online.