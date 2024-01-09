OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for the new Oklahoma County jail site continues, and Oklahoma County Commissioners are still making changes to the list.

One of those locations being considered is near the historic Stockyards in Oklahoma City, but the landowners say it is not for sale.

That property is owned by the Oklahoma National Stockyards. They fear the land could be pursued through the condemnation process and eminent domain. Oklahoma County commissioners say this is the only site on their list that is not up for sale.

“I just am concerned about our facility. Again, we’re the largest stock or feeder cattle market in the country. This facility has been in business for 113 years, providing services to cattlemen from not only this area across the state, across the region. We were shipped to receive cattle from 48 states every year,” said Jerry Reynolds, president of the Oklahoma National Stockyards.

Reynolds says they have plans to expand onto the property near I-40 and I-44 as they continue to grow.

“We want to safeguard that property for our future and make sure that it allows us to continue doing what we do,” said Reynolds.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan says he understands their concerns and he is only trying to pursue properties that owners are willing to sell.

“I think that if we decided to go there, there would be offers made to the landowners and whether they rejected them or not. And then if they did have to explore eminent domain, which I do not support, I’m only trying to pursue property owners that are willing to sell,” said Brian Maughan, Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 2.

Maughan also says if county commissioners decided to explore the possibility of eminent domain, he would not support it.

He also said building a jail there would displace around eight businesses.

“They continued to express to me that they’re not interested in selling… I don’t know that anything will change their minds about being willing to sell,” said Maughan.

Reynolds adds the site’s historic value which provides more than 130 Jobs to Oklahomans and exceeds $1 billion annually.

“On any given Sunday, you might have producers deliver cattle to these to these streets over here and a gooseneck trailer, and then they’re going to take their family and go to the steak house over at Cattleman’s and then they may go by Langston’s and buy a pair of jeans or a cowboy hat or a T-shirt or whatever may be. So, this whole community would be adversely affected potentially by a jail site being located here,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the Stockyards are a place for families and jobs which economically impact the state each year.

“I understand we’re in an unincorporated area and that, that has some advantages for them. But at the end of day, we’re not for sale. We’re not interested in selling to the county and have them locate a jail on our property. So, we’d like them to take us off for the consideration of the new site location,” said Reynolds.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, District 1, sent KFOR the following statement responding to the Stockyards location:

The Board of County Commissioner has not made a decision regarding what land we are pursuing for the new jail location. Most of our discussions occur in executive session and we cannot share much outside of that. We are using the most public process that we can while still keeping the integrity of the land buying process in tact. The new jail has to go somewhere. I am hopeful we can select a site that impacts the last amount of people and still meets our needs. We also cannot assume that a new jail would harm surrounding businesses. The existing jail has seen an explosion of growth in development around its perimeter over the last 10-15 years of apartments, restaurants, breweries, and hotels. Of course, I understand residents’ concerns and fear of the unknown, but a new jail, in my opinion, does not automatically mean an area will experience negative impact. Do I want to avoid building near a school? Yes. Do I want to avoid building near neighborhoods? Yes. Do I want to avoid building in the historically Black Northeast Oklahoma City? Yes. The Board of County Commissioners takes this decision extremely seriously which is why you’ve seen us spend months trying to get this right. We know what is at stake. And we know we cannot repeat mistakes from the past. I am hopeful we can make a decision in the next few weeks.

Oklahoma County Commissioners have added back the location near 15th and Grand in southeast Oklahoma City, which has been opposed by surrounding school districts because the landowner has reduced the price.

Three locations have been added to the list. Two of them are new and one of them has been re-added.

There are a total of six locations (seven if you include the current property):

Up to 192 acres of land located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street and offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust Up to 80 acres located near I40 and I44 in unincorporated Oklahoma County 63 acres of land located at SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and resubmitted for sale by Tsalagi Development LLC, Randy Goodman, Managing Member. 160 acres located at the southwest corner of SW 74th & Rockwell offered for sale by Jason Thomas. (NEW LOCATION ADDED) 42 acres located at Reno Ave and MLK Blvd offered for sale by Sarah Strawn. (NEW LOCATION ADDED) 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard resubmitted for sale by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Company Resources LLC Requested by Commissioner Maughan (RE-ADDED)

On Wednesday morning, KFOR will be attending the meeting and will bring you the latest on where they are in the process of choosing a new jail.