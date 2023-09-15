OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are on the search for at least three suspects who broke into a south-side home on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Dillon Quirk told KFOR burglars began breaking into a home on SW 22nd early Wednesday morning. The homeowners were not home at the time.

According to a police report, an officer was called to a home Wednesday afternoon. He noticed an open front door behind a closed screen door. The homeowner told police the door shouldn’t have been open and no one had permission to be inside the house.

Shortly after, the homeowner arrived on scene to show the officer surveillance footage of different individuals removing items from her house. Each time someone broke into the home, it would be through different avenues, said the police report.

Home surveillance reveals a white or Hispanic male on/near the property at 4 a.m. The police report indicates he was seen on a bike removing a large box.

The other two individuals included a white female with brown hair and a Hispanic male in a blue shirt who were seen leaving the house just before 5 p.m.

“One of the items that were taken were some very antique porcelain dolls. Pretty valuable,” said Quirk.

The two porcelain dolls are reportedly worth hundreds of dollars.

The Hispanic male in a blue shirt was seen carrying the two dolls out of the home.

Suspect in SW OKC burglary. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Police.

“It’s important to note that we were able to use surveillance. It’s a very helpful tool for us to be able to use that and get suspects identified, especially in cases such as these,” added Quirk.

The homeowner told police she had never seen the suspects before.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information regarding the case, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.