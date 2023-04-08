OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This year marks another celebration to the mother of the Civil Rights Movement in Oklahoma Clara Luper.

The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated courtside alongside Thunder staffers and participants gathering to hear of the first sit ins in Oklahoma city led by Clara Luper.

Image courtesy KFOR, Clara Luper

The celebration of Clara Luper and her goal to desegregate lunch counters in 1958 alongside a group of youth council members led those sit-ins at Cats Drugstore in 1958 enduring abuse and creating change.

This years celebration event with the OKC Thunder also marked Clara Luper’s 100 birthday.