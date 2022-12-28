OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans can cheer on the Oklahoma City Thunder while saving lives.

Oklahomans who donate blood during the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will get a free, limited-edition, long-sleeved Thunder t-shirt and a voucher for a ticket to an upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder game.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State Fair Park’s Centennial Building.

Donors can give blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free parking.

“We are so grateful to partner for the 15th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved countless lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our hospitals during this season of giving.”

Organizers say there will also be blood drives at Riverwind Casino in Norman on Dec. 30 and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s on Dec. 31.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting OBI’s website.