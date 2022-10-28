OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is honoring veterans with a ticket giveaway to an upcoming game.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that 500 Oklahoma military heroes will receive two complimentary tickets to the Friday, Nov. 11 game at the Paycom Center.

Organizers say the Thunder will give tickets to the first 500 veterans or active/reserve military members who are nominated for the giveaway.

Family and friends of veterans and military members who live in Oklahoma can nominate their loved one for the giveaway. All they have to do is share why their nominee is a hero at the Oklahoma City Thunder’s website.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 4.