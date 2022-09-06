OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold auditions for Thunder Storm Chasers.

The auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 at Thunder ION, 9600 N. Oklahoma Ave.

Storm Chasers are part-time employees who appear at Thunder home games as well as corporate and community events.

“To be a Storm Chaser is to be an interactive, animated ambassador for Thunder Basketball,” said John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment. “We’re looking for candidates that love the game night atmosphere and are ready to bring the loud, the energy and passion whether in the arena or in the community.”

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and able to work all Thunder and Blue home games. Registration is required to audition. Go to the Paycom Online website to register. Visit okcthunder.com/stormchasers for more information.