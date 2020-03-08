OKC Thunder honors Moore victims in annual Fun Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Runners from all over the state woke up early on this Saturday morning to participate in the Oklahoma City Thunder Fun Run. The event even did something extra special for high schoolers in honor of the recent tragedy in Moore.

“We decided to come out and run for them today,” said Jacob Bradshaw, Mustang High School ROTC.

It’s been over a month, but these runners will never forget.

Now they’re continuing to lift each other up after three Moore High School runners were tragically killed during cross country practice in early February.

“We had over 200 high school students and I think last year we had maybe 30. They really came out in support of Moore,” said Christine Berney, Oklahoma City Thunder VP of Communications.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted its third annual Fun Run Saturday.

“There’s a 5K. There’s a fun run. It’s a chance for Thunder fans to come out. Have a little healthy competition,” Berney said.

But this year was a little different. All high school runners’ registration fees were waived in honor of the Moore victims.

“It just meant something to us, so we had to come out and work for them. For the people that lost their lives, we tried to work for them. We ran for them. We finished that race for them,” Bradshaw said.

“It made me want to run more and get out there and do stuff,” said Chloe Cannaley, Arapaho-Butler track runner.

Runners of all ages took to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. Some even training for a bigger goal: the upcoming Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Like Hayley Stillwell, who finished first in the women’s race.

“It’s a good test to see if my legs can still go fast again,” Stillwell said.

The course has changed a little each year, but it always ends in the same place-- on the Chesapeake Arena floor.

And for many, the reason to run also never changes.

“It has a sense of community. It brings people together. I run almost every day with my friends in the morning before work, so I love seeing the entire community come together for races like this,” Stillwell said.

The Thunder tells us the run was not just for those three runners who tragically lost their lives, but also for the coaches, the team, family and friends of all those affected. The run even hit its full capacity this year.