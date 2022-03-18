OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans will soon be able to get some unique items while helping a good cause.

Home-Court Support, the families of Oklahoma City Thunder players, coaches, and staff, is holding its annual shoe sale and raffle during Monday’s game at the Paycom Center.

Organizers say new and player-worn shoes will be available in a grab-bag sale.

For $100, fans will be able to purchase shoes in a blind pull.

In all, organizers say 100 pairs of shoes are available and at least 15 pairs are autographed.

Shoes purchased during the event are on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to five purchases per person.

For $5, fans can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win baskets inspired by players’ favorite things. Each basket will include at least one autographed item.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cleats for Kids, a non-profit organization founded in 2011 that empowers kids to live healthier lifestyles by providing sports shoes and safe equipment to kids in need.

Fans attending Monday’s game against the Celtics can stop by the concourse tables near section 115 to take part in the sale and raffle.