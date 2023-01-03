OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Homeland teamed up to help a couple of local families ring in the New Year.

The Thunder paid for a $500 grocery shopping spree for two families.

Thunder forward Jaylin Williams tagged along with one family to help them shop.

“It was awesome just walking around with their family. They’re a great family. The kids just sneaking treats and snacks, chips in the basket,” Williams said. “It’s awesome to be able to give back and just show that we have this much impact when we do things like this.”

Organizers say this was the first grocery shopping spree for Williams. He says he can’t wait to do more.