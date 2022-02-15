OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an extra-special Senior Night for Bethany High School’s basketball players Monday.

With their home basketball court out of commission due to vandalism, they got the cool opportunity to play at Paycom Center where the Oklahoma City Thunder play.

“It was tough to realize they would never get to play a game in their home gym anymore,” said Jon Arthur, athletic director of Bethany Public Schools.

The district explains that five juveniles broke into the gym on New Year’s Day and started shooting baskets. At one point, one of the kids kicked a basketball and it hit the top off of a sprinkler, causing a flood.

The damage was severe and the district said they were pressing charges against the kids responsible.

For the remainder of the season, the Bethany middle and high school basketball teams have relied on nearby schools for places to practice and play.

“I was just super upset that I couldn’t play on it my senior year,” said basketball player, Lauryn Scalice.

As the gym’s repaired, thankfully the Oklahoma City Thunder offered their court at the Paycom Center for the seniors to play on for Senior Night.

“We saw the need,” said Michelle Matthews, Thunder manager of fan development. “We were able to get together with the management team here at Paycom Center and that’s what it’s all about for us. That’s Thunder basketball. It goes beyond the walls. It goes beyond the court.”

Both the boys and girls Bethany Bronchos faced off against the Kingfisher Yellowjackets.

Bethany Public Schools Superintendent, Drew Eichelberger cherishes the night.

“We sold over 800 tickets to come down here and watch our kids play on a professional court,” he said. “It’s something they’re going to remember for a lifetime.”

And seniors like Scalice, also calling the experience unforgettable.

“A lot of great nba players have played on this court,” she said. “You kind of get the whole feeling of what an NBA player gets to go through. How many seats. How loud it gets. It’s just a different experience.”

KFOR is told the Bethany High School gym will be through with repairs in three or four weeks.